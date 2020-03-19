Sony told about the characteristics of the new PlayStation 5

Sony on the presentation of the new Playstation 5 revealed its characteristics. Video of the event posted on the YouTube channel of PlayStation.

American video game designer mark Cherny spoke in detail about the system architecture PS5 and how it will determine the future of gaming. According to him, the new console will have 16 gigabytes of RAM GDDR6, OCTA core processor AMD Zen 2 with a frequency of 3.5 GHz. In addition, the console will be equipped with video-2 RDNA from AMD мощностью10,3 teraflops.

It is noted that the Playstation 5 will install a SSD from 825 gigabytes of memory and a floppy drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray. The console will support backwards compatibility mode, that is, it can run many games of the previous console generations.

One of the main features of consoles will be something she will be able to download two gigabytes of data in just a quarter of a second.