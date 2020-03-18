Sony will present an exclusive game for PlayStation 5

List of games for the PlayStation 5 added three new developments

Insiders continue to tell about the future plans of Sony regarding next-generation consoles. Last week there were unofficial information that the Japanese are trying to breathe new life into the Silent Hill series, and now sources say the purchase of the series along with Metal Gear and Castlevania.

The website of Jack of All Controllers was released for the post of user 4chan, who introduced himself as a employee of Konami and told about the new version of Silent Hill, according to comments.ua. After some time this information was confirmed by sources Rely on Horror and Aesthetic Gamer and this has forced the media to pay attention to the publication.

According to “Konami employee”, Sony is going to acquire the franchise of Metal Gear, Silent Hill and Castlevania. Series about the adventures of a snake will be remakes of the first part of 1987 and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. The source also reported that their output will be logical after the presentation of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

As for the Castlevania series, it expects a restart. Sony wants to make to join the game Bloodborne, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow. The informant also said that the development has instructed SIE Japan Studio, adding to a team of creators, designers Sutro Hide and koji Igarashi. Previously they both worked on the creation of a Bloodstained game: Ritual of the Night, an ideological continuation of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The source also claims that Metal Gear, Silent Hill and Castlevania will be the exclusives the PlayStation 5.