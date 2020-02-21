Sophia Loren played a Holocaust survivor and a woman

Based on the novel of Romain Gary’s “life ahead”, in which the main role will be played by famous Italian actress Sophia Loren, will be released on Netflix. About it reports Variety.

This will be the first film 84-year-old actress over the last ten years. Sophia Loren will play the role of Madame Rose, who survived the Holocaust. For the formulation meets the son of Laurent – Eduardo Ponti.

In the cast also includes Abril Zamora, Babak Karimi, Renato Carpentieri and others.

The shooting took place in Italy, the premiere is scheduled for 2020, but the exact release date yet.

Note that the novel “All life ahead” was first published in 1975 and won him the Goncourt prize. In 1977 the book has been adapted by Moshe Mizrahi, the film received the award “Oscar” as the best foreign language film.