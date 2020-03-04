Sophie Turner admitted that before she met her husband hated the Jonas Brothers

Sophie Turner. Photo: instagram.com/elleusa

The star of “Game of thrones,” British actress Sophie Turner starred on the cover of the April issue of American Elle. She said that before the meeting with Joe Dianacom, to put it mildly, was not a fan of his band, and said, how was your first date with your spouse.

As told by the star, they were not fans of the Jonas Brothers.

In the UK there was a band called Busted. They had a hit called “Year 3000”. It was awesome and we were huge fans Busted. Then the Jonas Brothers did a cover of the song, and it became very popular. Busted and broken. We thought it was the fault of all the Jonas brothers. So we hated them,” admitted Sophie.

Turner on the cover of the April issue. Photo: instagram.com/elleusa

On her first date with the pop star at a bar in Camden (UK). Turner brought guy friends because she was afraid that Jonas will come with bodyguards or that the invitation for a date will not be real.

It was just this local crappy bar, dirty, with great music and sick people everywhere. It was such a place. Kind of like the worst, but like the best…” – says the actress.

Joe Jonas came without a guard – “he brought a friend, and they drank as much as all of us”. In recognition of Sophie, the two of them spent on the dance floor a couple of minutes, and then just found a quiet place and talked. And it was not boring. Soon the pair were inseparable.

Actress in a stylish photo session. Photo: instagram.com/elleusa

Now Sophie is one of a trio of wives, the Jonas Brothers, known as the J Sisters, which also includes the famous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas – the wife of the older brother, Kevin.

So nice to have a “built-in” girlfriends,which is actually really cool who I can hang out, and we can really talk with each other about what crazy really is the life boys. We can communicate on many different levels,” says Turner.

Sophie Turner. Photo: elle.com

Sophie also spoke about the wedding, Priyanka Chopra and nick Jonas.

You have to remember that she has a 20-year career, mainly in the bollywood. She is now a big man in India. When we arrived at the wedding with Nick, we were treated as Royal family. They worship her there. It’s kind of crazy. But she’s just the nicest man, and they live 10 minutes away. Though Kevin and Daniel live in new Jersey, we see them all the time. We’re like one big family because the boys are best friends,” – said the actress.

