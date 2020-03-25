Sophie Turner criticized Evangeline Lilly

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Софи Тернер раскритиковала Эванджелин Лилли

The other day Evangeline Lilly said that “some people value freedom more than their lives”, explain the fact that she is not going to sit in quarantine at home with my kids.

Sophie Turner Instagram lashed out at everyone who refused quarantine.

“Stay at home. Don’t be **** idiots, even if you value “freedom more than their lives.” I **** on your freedom. You can infect other people who are vulnerable due to the fact that you are doing it,” said Turner during a live broadcast in Instagram.

Evangeline Lilly has not responded to the words of Turner.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article