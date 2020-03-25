Sophie Turner criticized Evangeline Lilly

The other day Evangeline Lilly said that “some people value freedom more than their lives”, explain the fact that she is not going to sit in quarantine at home with my kids.

Sophie Turner Instagram lashed out at everyone who refused quarantine.

“Stay at home. Don’t be **** idiots, even if you value “freedom more than their lives.” I **** on your freedom. You can infect other people who are vulnerable due to the fact that you are doing it,” said Turner during a live broadcast in Instagram.

Evangeline Lilly has not responded to the words of Turner.