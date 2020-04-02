Sophie Turner was the stylist DJ sets husband

Sophie Turner. Photo: instagram.com/sophiet

The star of “Game of thrones,” British actress Sophie Turner in an interview with TV host Conan O’brien told how she and her husband Joe Jonas spending time in isolation, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Sophie admitted that she is an introvert, and she is comfortable staying at home.

If I could stay home all day, I would have done so, it is great for me. In any case, I’m out of the house once a day to walk the dogs and everything,” says the actress.

Turner notes that he sees how hard people are given the quarantine.

But I don’t understand how people are really fighting for social distancing. All you need to do is stay home and drink, like drink…” says Sophie.

Especially the actress like the fact that she does not need to dress up. She showed the host that gives an interview in sweat pants.

In recognition of Sophie, her husband, the American singer Joe Jonas, quarantine is more difficult, because it is a socially active personality.

So I’m struggling to lock it and get to just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me,” said the star.

Turner also said that Joe began to perform DJ sets in Live Instagram to pass the time.

He really DJs, very loudly while I’m trying to read their scripts,” said the actress.

Sophie acts as a stylist for her husband, and dresses him in accordance with the direction of the set. However, it caused difficulties with such a topic as reggae.

