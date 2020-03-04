Soprano loose the clip “Ninja” with Ines Reg ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

In her new video “Ninja”, the singer Soprano invites the comedian Ines Reg and his sweetheart, Kevin Good. He unveils the video to his fans !

For the clip of its title, ” Ninja “, the singer marseillais Soprano has invited a couple very well-known social networks ! Ines Reg and Kevin Good are the guest-stars of his video ! MCE explains to you all

It puts glitter in the French musical landscape ! In November 2018, the star marseille unveils his album ” Phoenix “. Thus, its fans are discovering one of his many songs, ” Ninja “. During her concerts, this music proved a massive hit ! In this title, Soprano talking about love !

In effect, the artist evokes several love stories in ” Ninja “. But they all turn bad ! The reason for this ? In the couple, nothing more. One of the two enjoys and plays with the feelings of the other ! Then, the latter leaves without giving any explanation. While the lyrics are very visual, Soprano decided to make a clip. But not with just anybody !

It is better to be alone than badly accompanied ! It is in any case what was said in the text of the Soprano. But for the clip ” Ninja “, the rapper happens to be well surrounded ! In fact, the star marseillaise request to a couple very well known on the social networks. Besides, they love to laugh at the viewers in their videos !

Soprano invites the comedian Ines Reg

“It is when you’re going to put glitter in my life, Kevin ? “ A single sentence is enough to guess who are the guests star of the movie clip ” Ninja “. In fact, it is Ines Reg and his beloved Kevin Dubonne. Since their video buzz, the couple of comedians has projects !

To mark the occasion, Ines, Reg and Kevin Dubonne want to play the game at the bottom ! So, these are filming a new video humorous. In it, a couple pretended to quarrel ! Soprano love it ! Thus, the latter includes at the very beginning of the clip.

Moreover, the rapper has announced the release of its clip on his account Instagram. As well, the fans are completely seduced ! ” I loved this clip, it is really top ! 👌 With the touch of humour he had ! Thank you to all the 3 for this clip 🙏 “, ” A slaughter as usual 🔥😍🙏 “, ” At the top of the top @[email protected]@kevindebonne I love 👍 “, one can read in the comments. It is a true success !

