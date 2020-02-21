“Sorry” Regina Todorenko justified blatant causal place (photo)

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which is resting in the Maldives with a young son and sister, has shared a new batch of photos.

But one of the pictures Regina had to re-upload, because attentive subscribers noticed that little Michael in the photo — naked. “Photo thanks, as it was seen, a causal direction that I’m missing. Sorry” — she wrote.

The fans reassure the young mother. “I think the appropriate people were too, was touched by the beauty and then went. And just not very normal increased and looked at something, I personally in the first photo didn’t notice anything”, “Regirock, saw those who would like to see. After all, it is visible only if you zoom and purposefully to consider,”they write.

We will remind that earlier the husband of Regina Vlad Topalov was criticized for a naked photo of his son.

