SOS Fantomes 3 or James Bond: the blockbusters-shifted because of the covid-19

The epidemic of the coronavirus has had many impacts on the world of cinema. Because of the disease, a lot of blockbuster movies such as SOS Fantomes or James Bond have had to shift their output. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Today, more than 180 countries are facing a health crisis. Since the month of last December, the virus came out of China continues to grow.

Thus, the balance of the sick is increasing day by day. We then count to nearly 1 million cases in the world, and more than 45, 000 deaths. An alarming situation that made him react the most heads of State.

In fact, many companies today are at the stop. France began its third week of confinement total. A lot of sectors are then affected. Including the 7th item

In effect, series and films have had to stop shootings in progress or to postpone the date of their release in theatres. The cinemas were closed, the blockbusters such as SOS Fantomes 3 will not appear on the scheduled day.

But the 3rd part of the SOS Ghosts is not the only film to have suffered the current crisis. The production company Sony, for example, has taken the decision to postpone all of its feature films.

SOS Fantomes 3, James Bond, Black Widow : the victims of The covid-19 !

While the fans were waiting with impatience the return of Bill Murray in his famous role of dr. Peter Venkman, they will have the sadness to learn that SOS Fantomes 3 will not come out before 1 year.

In effect, Sony has decided to postpone all of the movies that had to come out between may and August of this year. And the next date you have chosen is no other than the month of march 2021.

A long wait for movie fans. Among the films in question : However with Jared Leto, or even Spider-Man. The studios Paramount, Disney, Warner Bros. or Universal have also made choices.

In fact, in addition to SOS Fantomes fans will have to wait before you see James Bond, Mulan, Fast & Furious 9 and many other movies.