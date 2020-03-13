“Soul”: a dubbed trailer for the new animation from Pixar

“Soul” – new animation from Pixar. Photo: instagram.com/pixar

In the Internet appeared the official trailer of the incredible animation of “Soul” from Disney and Pixar.

The trailer introduces the viewer to Joe Gardner, a music teacher in high school who really loves to play jazz. Once he is able to agree on the performance on the stage of a jazz club. But on the way home because the accident Joe the soul separates from the body and transferred to the place where souls evolve before you go to the newborn child. And Joe has to think about what it means to have a soul.

It was directed by Pete Docter, who worked on such cartoons as “monsters Inc.”, “Puzzle” and “Up”.

The creators of animated souls, appearing in the new work, based on the definitions given to them by the representatives of religion and culture. The Docter called it a “huge challenge”, because the animators “used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and they are easy to refer”.

The animation will be released in Ukraine on June 18.

LeMonade offers a look at the trailer for the new cartoon.

