Source of infection: it became known how long the coronavirus can be on the surface…

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong called the temperature at which the coronavirus is particularly active and also determined the time during which he can stay on various surfaces, including on the outside of the reusable medical masks.

The results of their study they published on the portal medRxiv.

According to the study, the coronavirus remains highly stable for long periods of time at a temperature of about four degrees, and in the absence of its disinfection activity begins to decrease only after 14 days.

While SARS-CoV-2 can not tolerate high temperature and at 70 degrees is deactivated for five minutes.

Also, experts have found out how long the coronavirus may remain on the surface of various items, including medical masks. It turns out that dangerous koralaipattu remains on the leaves for seven days, so they should be very carefully disinfected.

In addition, the paper coronavirus disappears after three hours, the clothes and the treated wood lasts up to two days, on glass for up to four days, and on plastic up to seven.

but then you start to cause severe pain in the throat, and from other people leads to high temperature and cough.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter