Source of the spread of coronavirus in Europe, became a popular resort in Austria…

We all know that the EU took the unprecedented decision: in the framework of the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 introduced a 30-day ban on entry into EU territory and the Schengen area for citizens of third countries. The plane of the President of Ukraine was delivered from Austria Home of 33 Ukrainians, who could not leave the Alpine Republic in connection with overlapping of its external borders.

Wednesday, March 18, several German Newspapers published large articles in which it is argued that the main focus of the rapid spread of the pandemic COVID-19 in Europe was not Italy or the Spanish seaside resorts. A hotbed of coronavirus was Ischgl ski resort in Austria! Unfortunately, the local authorities were too late to take appropriate action.

No one is saying that skiing in the mountains in the fresh clean air carries with it the threat of infection COVID-19. The problem, as it turned out, is the evening entertainment. It is a popular Apres Ski bars where skiers gather to dance, drink, socialize…

As informs the Internet-edition T-online, 29 February from Munich to Reykjavik flew the plane the Icelandic airline Icelandair. All passengers took the test for the coronavirus. The positive result was from 15 people. They are all Icelandic citizens, and 14 rested in Ischgl. Only one infected returned home from Italy.

After receiving the test results, the government of Iceland on March 5, made an Austrian resort in the list of major risk areas. Ischgl was close to Wuhan and Iran!

Austria did not like it. The head of the regional health service stated that infection with coronavirus in Tirol “from a medical point of view, unlikely.” He confidently put forward a different version. The rest of the infected got infected from a person who visited Italy, which at that time was already hundreds of confirmed cases COVID-19.

As a result, the Ischgl and other Tyrolean resorts close did not.

But this case has caused serious concern to the authorities of other countries. In Norway March 7 decided to test a tour group that returned from Ischgl. Some tests were positive. Then the Norwegian government has given the order again and figure out where they could catch those who have COVID-19 was identified earlier. Those in the country as of March 8, 1 198 people. It was found that 491 of them visited recently in Austria! And not just in Austria, and ski resorts in the Paznaun valley, where is Ischgl.

There are already alarmed the German authorities. After all, in the Austrian Alps rests a lot more Germans than Norwegians or Icelanders. It turned out that only one in Hamburg, more than 80 infected visited Ischgl or in contact with those who are skiing!

Made your inspection and government of Denmark. The German magazine Focus claims that among the Danes infected more than 100 people were also at the end of February — early March in Ischgl!

Denmark announced Tyrolean resorts at risk March 9, Germany did the same on March 13. On the same day the Austrian government finally decided to impose quarantine in the Tyrol. It turned out that of the 360 cases in Austria, over 100 have in this picturesque area.

Lost two, maybe three weeks of precious time. During this time in Ischgl managed to visit, and then quietly to leave, thousands of skiers and tourists. And they scattered throughout Europe.

As found Focus, March 7 in Ischgl were obtained tested positive for COVID-19 a bartender in a popular Apres Ski bar Kitzloch. The carrier was a 36-year-old German. Two days later, i.e. on 9 March, the coronavirus identified another 15 people who had contact with the bartender. These people were still at the resort. Bar Kitzloch, of course, immediately shut down, only the rest of the places and hotels Ischgl continued to work quietly until 13 March inclusive!

With German colleagues now agree and the Austrian newspaper Der Standard. She writes, “Greed has triumphed over the responsibility for the health of citizens and visitors. Local authorities wanted to grab at least one more week of the ski season in the interests of business”.

In Tyrol these charges continue to reject. Local authorities say that the tourist season usually lasts until may 2nd. And the resorts closed on March 13. And this prevented the arrival here for at least another 150 thousand tourists.

The German magazine Der Spiegel considers these explanations are at least cynical. The publication claims that a coronavirus was identified on 17 March, another bartender, but on the other Tyrolean resort of sölden. All 80 staff is working with this man, sent now on a strict quarantine. “And all those long winter evenings were crowded last week at the counter of the bar, has already left for Europe…” writes Der Spiegel.

