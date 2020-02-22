Southampton vs Aston Villa live streaming free: preview, prediction

Southampton vs Aston Villa live streaming free

Southampton – Aston Villa. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 22, 2020)

In the forecast for the match of the 27th round of the Premier League, Southampton – Aston Villa, which will be held on February 22, we will evaluate the latest performances of the teams and make a forecast for this match.



Southampton

After a terrific jerk and, as a result, saving himself from participating in the struggle for survival, Southampton slowed down. In the last four matches of the Premier League, the “saints” lost to Wolverhampton (2: 3), Liverpool (0: 4) and Burnley (1: 2), defeating only Crystal Palace (2: 0). As a result, Southampton dropped to 12th place, but the relegation zone is still seven points ahead.

Southampton continues to be the worst Premier League team in terms of points earned in their field. At St. Mary’s, the “saints” received only 11 points versus 20 on the road.

In the previous five home fights, Ralph Hazenhüttl’s team lost to West Ham (0: 1), Wolverhampton (2: 3), Burnley (1: 2), tied with Crystal Palace (1: 1), and Tottenham won (1-0).

Three players are injured at Soton: Sofyan Bufal, Nathan Redmond and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa began to play better in 2020. In six matches, the Lions beat Watford (2: 1) and Burnley (2: 1), tied with Brighton (1: 1), and lost to Manchester City (1: 6), “ Bournemouth ”(1: 2) and“ Tottenham ”(2: 3).

These results allowed the Birminghamians to escape from the relegation zone, but far away Aston Villa did not run away. Dean Smith’s wards occupy 17th place, only one point ahead of the relegation zone.

If Southampton plays poorly at home, then Aston Villa fades away. Only Norwich earned fewer points outside the home arena. In the last five Premier League away games, Aston Villa lost to Sheffield (0: 2), Watford (0: 3) and Bournemouth (1: 2), tied with Brighton (1: 1 ), and Burnley won (2: 1).

Five players are injured at Aston Villa: Jed Stear, Kanean Davis, John McGinn, Tom Heaton and Wesley. The participation of Tyrone Mings is in question.

Statistics

Southampton have won one of five previous Premier League home bouts.

In seven out of ten past home matches, Soton played bets in the championship “both will score” and “total is over 2.5”.

Aston Villa have won two of their 13 away matches in the Premier League.

In all six of the last meetings of Aston Villa in the Premier League the bet “both will score” has played.

Aston Villa can not beat Southampton for seven consecutive fights.

In all six recent meetings between these teams played a bet “both will score.”

In the first round, Southampton away won Aston Villa 3-1.



Forecast

Despite the poor play of Southampton at home, it is the “saints” who are considered the favorites of this meeting. The reason for this can be called the weak game of “Aston Villa” on the road in general and against strong teams in particular. Birmingham manage to deal with direct competitors, but teams stronger Dean Smith wards, as a rule, lose.

We will also pay attention to the performance of clubs. “Aston Villa” has been scoring a lot lately, but the “lions” have missed the most in the championship. “Soton” also plays well in attack, but missed more “saints” only “Villane”.

Our forecast – Southampton will not lose + both will score for 1.95 in 1x BC