SpaceX canceled the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket just before the start

Start cancelled automatic termination system startup.

Company SpaceX canceled the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites of the system Starlink in just a few seconds before the start. According to “Popular mechanics”, the jets suddenly stopped working, and the company has completed the broadcast of the launch, reports zn.ua.

It is noted that the launch was cancelled automatic termination of run due to the abnormal data during the inspection of a rocket engine. When will the next launch, is still unknown.

Falcon 9 was supposed to launch 60 new satellites system, Starlink. After they will put into orbit, number of satellites in the “constellation” will be 350.

The first 60 satellites of the system was launched in may 2019. They will work in orbit from 328 to 580 kilometers. Only SpaceX plans to launch 12 thousands of Internet satellites, she also asked permission to run for another 30 thousand.

Astronomers have expressed concern about the launch of 12 satellites thousands of Starlink system. After the satellites rise on the working orbit, they cannot be seen by the naked eye, but they can hinder ground-based astronomical observations.