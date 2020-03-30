Spain became the third country, surpassing China for the number of people infected with coronavirus

Monday, March 30, the Spanish authorities provided the latest statistics cases of infection with coronavirus in the country. After that, it became obvious that Spain has overtaken China in the number of infected. That this will happen soon, “FACTS” wrote the day before, March 29, in your daily review, which we call “the Chronicles of coronavirus”.

As of 14:00 March 30 (Kyiv time) in Spain identified 85 195 thousand cases of infection COVID-19. In recent days, and added 5 085 new infections. Died 7 340 patients. On this sad indicator Spain is now the world’s second largest, behind only Italy, where the pandemic coronavirus has killed 10 thousand 779 people.

More infected in USA — 142 thousand 746 people. Died there 2 489 infected. US President, Donald trump declared on March 29 that the peak of the epidemic in the country will be achieved in two weeks. He called “good scenario”, if you die less than 200 thousand Americans.

In second place in the world in the number of infected people is Italy. Rome provides new statistics on the COVID-19 night. As of midnight March 30 in Italy showed 97 thousand 689 cases of infection with coronavirus. This country lives in conditions of rigid quarantine for three weeks. People nerves. In Italy, cases of police disobedience and theft in grocery stores and supermarkets.

At the moment, the world already has 11 countries which have identified more than 10 thousand infected with a coronavirus. The first three we mentioned above, the United States, Italy, Spain. Followed by China (81 740 thousand people), Germany (62 thousand 345 people), Iran (41 thousand 495 people), France (40 thousand 174 persons), Britain (19 thousand 522 persons), Switzerland (15 thousand 69 people), Belgium (11 thousand 899 people), Netherlands (10 thousand 866 people).

If you take the former Soviet Republic, in this group, the leadership keeps Russia — 1 836 infected. Followed by Estonia (715), Lithuania (484 people), Armenia (482 persons), Ukraine (480 people), Latvia (376 persons), Kazakhstan (294 persons), Moldova (263 people), Azerbaijan (209 persons), Uzbekistan (144), Georgia (98 persons), Belarus (94 people), Kyrgyzstan (94 people).

The authorities of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan claim that in their countries there is not a single case of infection with coronavirus.

In the list of countries where COVID-19 is detected, the Ukraine has risen on one line and is now 65-th place. “FACTS” are routinely given the latest statistics cases of infection with coronavirus in our country areas.

