Spain was ahead of Italy in the number of deaths

The number of coronavirus infections in Spain has risen to 117 710 is at 7,500 cases, more than yesterday.

It is reported by the EP with reference to data of the Ministry of health of Spain.

Thus, the number of infections Spain was ahead of Italy, where as last night it was 115 242 cases of infection of the coronavirus.

The number of deaths in Spain rose to nearly 11,000 – in the last day has died 932 people. But this is the first in a week a slowdown in growth in the number of deaths. Yesterday the deceased was 950.

Now in Spain, more than 56 000 people hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus disease.

6416 patients are in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, have recovered and been discharged from hospitals more than 30 thousand people.