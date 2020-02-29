Spanish La Liga: Granada v Celta, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Granada v Celta. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 29, 2020)

Granada

As the last matches of the championship have shown, Granada is gradually recovering. Perhaps this was facilitated by a successful Nasrid game in the Spanish Cup, where the team reached the semifinals. In the first match, “Granada”, however, lost to “Athletics”, but only 0: 1, and then away. This gives the team hope for a return home match.

In the championship, the Nasrid won in two previous rounds. First, they won a strong-willed victory at home over Valladolid (2: 1), after which they carried out at the same gate 3-0 at the Osasuna exit.

On the whole, Granada plays quite well at home. Before defeating the “pusela”, she won three out of four matches, beating “Alaves” (3: 0), “Mallorca” (1: 0) and “Espanyol” (2: 1). Unsuccessful for this period was only a match with Levante (1: 2).

In the standings, the team climbed to ninth place.

Injured by the “Granada” Nader Lozano, Alex Martinez and Kini. In doubt, the participation in the match of Angel Montoro.

Celta

“Celts” are coming to the upcoming match also in a great mood and good results. In the previous three rounds, the team scored seven points. The houses of Sevilla (2: 1) and Leganes (1: 0) were beaten, and at the exit Celta managed to sign the world one with Real Madrid (1: 1).

Such a successful segment allowed the Celts not to fall into the relegation zones. Now they are in 17th place, but have a handicap over outsiders in just two points.

On the road as a whole, “Celta” plays unsuccessfully. Before a tie with Real Madrid, the Celts lost to Leganes (2: 3), Levante (1: 3) and Valencia (0: 1), tied with Athletic (1: 1) and defeated Villarreal (3: 1).

Statistics

” Granada” won at home four of the last five league games.

The forecast “total over 2.5” was played in four of the five previous home meetings of “Nasrid” in the Example.

Celta have not won away matches for five consecutive matches, losing in three of them.

In four of the five previous away matches, Celta played a prediction of “both will score.”

In the first round, “Granada” beat “Celta” at a party with a score 2: 0.

In three of the four previous in-person matches, the forecast was “total over 2.5”.

Forecast

Betting on the result here is quite difficult. “Granada” played very well in recent matches at home, but “Celta” looked good in the last rounds. On the road, points were taken from the difficult “Athletics” and “Real”. You can pay attention to performance. In the last segment of the season, teams regularly scored.

Our forecast – both will score for 2.08 in 1x BC