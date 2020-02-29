Spanish La Liga: Leganes vs Alaves, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Leganes vs Alaves. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 29, 2020)

In the 26th round of La Liga, Leganes will try to improve its position on February 29, having beaten the Alaves home. Can this be an outsider? – we offer our forecast.

Leganes

Unfortunately for Leganes , he added, as well as other outsiders. Therefore, only three matches without victories led to the fact that the wards of Javier Aguirre settled on the 19th line in the table, five points behind the saving 17th place.

However, Leganes can only blame itself. In the last three meetings, “cucumber producers” could well have earned more points, but did not even manage to score. Leganes lost to Levante (0: 2) and Celte (0: 1), and also tied Betis (0: 0) in a home match.

It is home results that give fans of the team hope that Leganes can still be saved. In the last five matches on their field in the La Liga, Leganes earned ten points by defeating Espanyol (2: 0), Celta (3: 2) and Real Sociedad (2: 1). In a draw, Aguirre wards played with Betis (0: 0), and lost to Getafe (0: 3).

Injured by Leganes Rodry Tarin and Alexander Szymanowski. The suspension will be served by the main defender of the club Honatan Silva.

Alaves

“Alaves” until recently looked like a tidbit club enough for a set of points. However, two victories in the last three matches have shown that the “glorious” are still capable of something. True, both Basques won at home. “Alaves” won 2: 1 “Eibar” and “Athletic”. Away team meetings are not so bright.

In the last five away games in the championship, the wards of Asier Garitano lost to Granada (0: 3), Barcelona (1: 4) and Mallorca (0: 1), tied with Sevilla (1: 1), and defeating Levante (1-0).

Success in recent matches allowed Alaves to move away from the relegation zone by eight points. “Glorious” occupy 14th place.

Three players are injured at Alaves: Thomas Pinas, Roberto Jimenez and Rafa Navarro.

Statistics

Leganes scored in only one of their last six matches in La Liga.

At home, Aguirre wards lost only one of five previous matches in the championship.

In four of the five past matches of Alaves, the Example played a bet “both will score”.

Alaves won only two of the previous 16 away matches in the championship.

“Alaves” and “Leganes” are great lovers of a draw with each other.

So ended ten of the 19 previous official in-person matches of these clubs.

So in the first round of the current championship teams split the world (1: 1).

In five of the six previous in-person matches of “Alaves” and “Leganes” in Example, the bet “total less than 2.5” was played.

Forecast

Without a doubt, Leganes in this meeting just desperately needs a victory. Otherwise, the “cucumber producers” again run the risk of falling behind the race for survival. And one more leap “Leganes” is unlikely to pull. Not in favor of “Leganes” is the statistics of face-to-face meetings, because these teams often draw with each other.

Therefore, here you can choose either a risky bet on the victory of the hosts, or a more careful bet on not losing “Leganes” and “total less than 2.5”.

Our forecast is Leganes’ victory for 2.10 in Betsiti BC