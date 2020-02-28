Spanish La Liga: Valencia vs Betis Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Valencia vs Betis. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 29, 2020)

Valencia

After two crushing away defeats, Valencia will finally be back home. At the “Mestalla” this season in the championship team Albert Selades has not yet lost . Only in the Champions League did “bats” lose to Ajax at home (0: 3).

The return home and the confident victory of Valencia are now very much needed. Valencia is approaching this fight with a five-match losing streak in all tournaments, during which the bats suffered four defeats.

Valencia lost to Granada (1: 2) in the Spanish Cup (1: 2), Getafe and Real Sociedadu lost 0: 3 in the championship, and in the Champions League they lost 1: 4 to Atalanta .

All these were away matches. In the only home match during this time, “Valencia” tied with “Atletico” (2: 2). Wards Selades dropped to eighth place, behind the first four by five points.

The overall unbeaten home run of Valencia in La Liga has reached 14 matches. In the last five meetings at Mestalla, the bats tied with Atletico (2: 2) and Real Madrid (1: 1), and defeated Celta (1: 0), Barcelona (2: 0) and Eibar (1: 0). According to the points earned in its field, “Valencia” takes fourth place in the championship.

The number of losses at “Valencia” before this match decreased. The main scorer Maximiliano Gomez returned to the squad. However, the team still has Rodrigo, Francis Coquelin, Esekiel Garay, Manu Vallejo, Eliakim Mangal and Cristiano Piccini in the infirmary.

Betis

Statistics

The losing streak of Valencia has reached five official matches.

Home win-win series of “bats” in La Liga is equal to 14 fights.

In nine out of 13 home games of “Valencia” at “Mestalla” in Example, the bet “total less than 2.5” was played.

The losing series of Betis in the championship is equal to five meetings.

Away “green and white” won only one of the 12 previous matches in La Liga.

“Betis” beat “Valencia” in only one of the last eight face-to-face meetings.

However, this victory happened just in the first round of the current season. Andalusians at home defeated the “bats” 2: 1.

Forecast

Both Betis and Valencia need points in this match. However, in the case of “bats”, the team’s still infringed pride should play. Nevertheless, almost all of the away defeats of the wards of Selades during this period turned out to be rather painful. Therefore, already in his native “Mestalla”, “Valencia” can even destroy an opponent. The only thing that can interfere is team injuries.

