Spanish police decided to entertain people and sang them guitar songs

A state of emergency in Spain has decided to extend until 15 April due to coronavirus and in this regard, the police decided to sing under the Windows of those who are in isolation. This was reported by the newspaper Diario de Mallorca.

The witnesses have published a video in social networks, in which members of the Spanish police dance and play the guitar children’s song “En Joan petit quan balla” under Windows, and people sing along.

The event lasted for several hours. This kind of speech law enforcement officials were also carried out in other districts, where they also filmed the witnesses.