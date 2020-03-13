Spanish Segunda: Racing Santander Vs Lugo Live Stream

Racing Santander Vs Lugo. Forecast for the Spanish Segunda (March 13, 2020)

On Friday, March 13, within the framework of the 32nd round of the Spanish Segunda, a match will be held: Racing Santander – Lugo, a forecast for which we offer further.

Racing

Racing is currently one of the main contenders for demotion. The team, which just recently improved their class, closes the championship standings, already seven points behind the saving 18th position.

In the last rounds, Racing periodically shows signs of life. Mostly away, where the team won two matches in the previous five rounds. At home, her losing streak has already counted six matches in a row.

Lugo

In “Lugo” tournament situation is not much better. The team scored six points more than the future opponent, but is still in the relegation zone in 20th place.

Note that in previous rounds, “Lugo” actively involved in the struggle for survival. They have never lost in their last five matches, having beaten Fuenlabrada (1: 0) and Oviedo (1: 0), as well as having drawn games with Elche (2: 2), Deportivo (0: 0) and Cadiz (1: 1).

Statistics

Seven of the last nine home matches in the Racing Championship tied.

In each of these draws, the prediction “total less than 2.5” was played.

Lugo away lost five of their last eight matches.

In four of the five previous guest matches Lugo played the bet “total less than 1.5”.

In four of the six previous in-person matches no more goals were scored.

Forecast

Rivals throughout history have met infrequently, only six fights. “Racing” has never lost “Lugo” at home – a victory and a draw, and only one goal in two matches. Now the teams have nowhere to retreat, especially the owners. Therefore, we will follow the trend – the hosts will not lose in a low-result match.

Our forecast – Racing will not lose + total less than 2.5 for 1.87 in BC Marathon