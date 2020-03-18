Spartak St. Petersburg vs East-65 live streaming free for the Superligue

Spartak St. Petersburg vs East-65. Forecast for the match of the championship of Russia (March 18, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Russian Super League match, in which on March 18 Spartak will host Vostok-65. What to expect from the final game of teams in March? – the answer is in this material.

Spartak St. Petersburg

From March 20, Super League-1 will go on a break until April 10, and in today’s match, which will be held without fans, Spartak will enter the field as an outsider – seven wins after 25 rounds, and in the last three matches St. Petersburg lost, losing on March 7 “Novosibirsk” (78:85), for which many gave a forecast.

On their flooring, the indicators of “ red-white ” are equal – six by six, and the overall indicator brought Alexei Vasiliev ’s wards to 15th place. Such indicators of the leader of the past season are directly related to budget cuts.

East-65

” East-65 ” won bronze medals at the Cup of Russia and only scored a good shape, I received the sad news of the suspension of the championship until April 10. The Sakhalin club successfully reiterated the American legionnaire Ronshad Shabas, who will be released on the floor today.

The islanders repeated the tournament path of their opponent today, defeating Novosibirsk (80:75), and then suffered three defeats in a row.

Statistics

Spartak lost 4 of their last 6 matches

Vostok 65 won 6 of the last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Sakhalin (86:58)

Forecast

” Spartacus ” is experiencing hard times and struggles to maintain residence in the second division of Russia, and ” East-65 ” on the go, and now has a good chance to break a losing streak. We assume the successful debut of the Sabbath and the victory of the guests.

Our forecast is the victory of Vostok-65 with a handicap (-12) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.83