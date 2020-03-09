Spartak v FC Krasnodar live streaming free for the Premier League

Spartak v Krasnodar: prediction and betting on the Premier League match (March 9, 2020)

Last week, Spartak played 120 minutes in the Russian Cup, but whether Krasnodar will be able to take advantage of the opponent’s tiredness on March 9 — the answer is in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Spartac

“Spartak” failed the first part of the season and ended it with a home defeating defeat 1: 4 from “Rostov”, while being in the immediate vicinity of the zone of transitional matches. However, in winter, Domenico Tedesco worked well with the team and she returned after a break charged for victory, which she already managed to confirm on the field.

In the Premier League, “Spartak” quite easily figured out the Dynamo derby, having beaten the opponent with a score 2: 0 on his field. Then, already in the Russian Cup, the “red-white” came out the winner from yet another derby – having drawn 2-2 in the main time with CSKA, in extra times they managed to squeeze the opponent – the goal of Jordan Larsson brought Spartak to the semifinal of the tournament.

Will not play Selikhov .

Krasnodar

Krasnodar held the first part of the season at a high level – the team of Murad Musaev definitely relied on silver and went to the second in the table for the winter break. It is unlikely that the bulls will be able to compete for gold – Zenit has eight points more and shows a stable game, in such a situation Krasnodar has a minimum chance of success.

It is much more important now for the “bulls” to defend the second place, which is guaranteed to lead to the group stage of the Champions League – as experience has shown, it’s much more difficult to break through the qualifications. The “bulls” have three serious rivals in this fight – “Rostov”, CSKA and “Lokomotiv” are at a distance of three points, so the risk of losing second place is already present in this round.

Injured Spaich, Claesson and Cabell.

Statistics

Spartak have not lost to Krasnodar in any of the last four home matches – three wins and a draw

Spartak have not lost in either of the last two matches – a draw and a victory

Only in one of the last four away matches of the championship did Krasnodar win

Forecast

Spartak certainly spent a lot of energy in a duel with CSKA in the Cup, but Tedesco has the opportunity to carry out a rotation that will not hit the team’s potential hard. After the break, Spartak began to play much stronger, this applies to both defense and attack, there were newcomers to the court, so there is definitely a chance of success for the hosts.

“Krasnodar” in the first match after the winter break was not very convincing in the fight with “Ufa”, it is obvious that the “bulls” have not yet gained shape, so they can’t be called a favorite.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Spartak . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.89