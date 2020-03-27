Speed rolls: who told about the dynamics of the spread of coronavirus

The world organization of health (who) has reported a huge spread of COVID-19 who got sick about 500 thousand people in the world, and more than 20 thousand died of coronavirus. Recall that as of March 27, in Ukraine the number of cases exceeded two hundred.

“We are at war with the virus that threatens to separate us — if we allow him. Almost 0.5 million people are infected and more than 20 thousand were killed”, — said the head of the who Tedros Aden Hebraeus.

According to him, pandemic coronavirus is accelerating exponentially. So, the first 100 thousand cases of disease, took 67 days, the second 100 thousand for 11 days, on the third 100 thousand took only four days and on the fourth — only two days. “Without aggressive action in many countries, millions could die”, — said the head of the who.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Director of the Harvard global health Institute Ashish JHA, predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last 12 to 18 months, and that to win COVID-19 will be possible only with the advent of an effective vaccine.

