Spicy video Sobchak and Bogomolov caused a sensation in the network: what happened

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak showed spicy video with her husband, film Director Konstantin Bogomolov.

So, Bogomolov and Sobchak had fun in Constantine on camera undid the buttons on the dress of the wife, touched Ksenia Boobs and showing off her transparent lingerie. Frank video published on the page Sobchak in Instagram (to see dockrillia the news until the end).

Sobchak and Bogomolov

“Friday. Evening. Restaurant “Sakhalin”. Sea urchins and no alarmist either. The proximity of the disaster is not felt. I washed my hands. Lit candles and ordered buckwheat… will Meet the end of the world with dignity”, signed movie Sobchak.

In just a few hours from the time of publication, the video has been viewed almost 700 thousand users of the social network.

Video screenshot

They also began to actively comment on what they saw, many have suggested that the mantid and Sobchak made a video, being drunk. Others praised the controversial couple for the courage and candor.

Author

Eva Romanova