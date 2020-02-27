Spielberg refused to shoot a fifth “Indiana Jones”

Director Steven Spielberg will take Director’s chair for the fifth film about archaeologist Indiana Jones, which again will play Harrison Ford, reports Vanity Fair.

It is argued that such a decision Spielberg adopted voluntarily. The Director of the film will be the author of the film “Ford vs Ferrari” James Mangold, Spielberg will be a producer on “Indiana Jones 5”.

The previous four films of the franchise — “Indiana Jones: raiders of the lost ark” (1981), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of doom” (1984), “Indiana Jones and the last crusade” (1989) and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal skull” (2008) — Steven Spielberg removed himself.