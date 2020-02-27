Spielberg refused to shoot a fifth “Indiana Jones”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Спилберг отказался снимать пятого "Индиану Джонса"

Director Steven Spielberg will take Director’s chair for the fifth film about archaeologist Indiana Jones, which again will play Harrison Ford, reports Vanity Fair.

It is argued that such a decision Spielberg adopted voluntarily. The Director of the film will be the author of the film “Ford vs Ferrari” James Mangold, Spielberg will be a producer on “Indiana Jones 5”.

The previous four films of the franchise — “Indiana Jones: raiders of the lost ark” (1981), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of doom” (1984), “Indiana Jones and the last crusade” (1989) and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal skull” (2008) — Steven Spielberg removed himself.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
