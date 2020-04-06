Sport quarantined: Eva Longoria showed how does yoga

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Спорт на карантине: Ева Лонгория показала, как занимается йогой

Eva Longoria. Photo: parents.com

American actress Eva Longoria in quarantine is not lazy and is actively involved in training.

So the star on the page Іnstagram to share with fans of their studies and recently published a video which demonstrated how does yoga at home.

In the video the actress is doing a handstand in her yard, and sports a magnificent stretch.

Under video Eva wrote the word “Namaste” is an Indian and Nepali greeting, which comes from the words “Namah” – bow, “te” – you.

