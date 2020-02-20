Sporting vs Istanbul Basaksehir live streaming free, preview, prediction

Sporting vs Istanbul Basaksehir live streaming free

Sporting – Basakshehir: prediction (kf. 2.20) for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

Sporting in the Europa League won all three home games, will the Lions be able to beat Basekshehir on February 20 – we prepared our forecast. Who should I prefer?

Sporting

“Sporting” is far from its best season – despite the fact that the bet was placed in the championship on a ticket to the Champions League, it will be extremely difficult for them to achieve what they want. While the Silash team is in fourth place in the table with 36 points, losing to the second “Port” 17 points, which clearly indicates that the struggle for second place is over.

Basaksehir

Basekshehir ended up in a very difficult group along with Borussia from Mönchengladbach, Roma and Wolfsberger. The team of Okan Buruk was not a favorite in the fight for the playoffs , but contrary to all forecasts, she was able to finish in second place, overtaking the “foals” by only one point.

In the Turkish Super League, “Basekshehir” is still second in the table, but the leader “Trabzonpor” loses only one point.

Statistics

Sporting won all three home games in the Europa League group

Basekşehir have not won in any of the last three away matches – defeat and two draws

In one of the last seven away matches, Basekshehir did not miss

Forecast

“Sporting” is far from being in good shape and makes mistakes in defense, but in the playoffs of the Europa League the “lions” are surely going to show better football, especially since the opponent is quite passable.

In the group “Sporting” he played smash at home and today he will obviously try to continue the winning streak – “Basekshehir” is unlikely to be able to interfere with this, on a visit he plays extremely unconvincing.

We believe that guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Sporting. Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 2.20