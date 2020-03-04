Spotify has an offer for couples !

By Maria Batterbury

The streaming platform, Spotify now offers a new offer for couples ! It tells you more.

Spotify is now offering an offer for couples ! MCE TV tells you more.

There is the new on Spotify ! Indeed, the platform of streaming music has just released a new offer. Moreover, it is specially made for couples.

Spotify grows and thus evolve its offerings. We have the pleasure to announce you that the platform had just set up a new subscription in France. In effect, the Premium Duo is born ! Grosso modo this new subscription will be designed for couples.

Thus, you will finally be able to share your favorite music with your chéri(e) ! It is not great it ? Moreover, Premium members are present may pass Premium Duo by amending their subscription on their account.

Spotify : what’s new

Before, to share a Spotify account you had to go through the Family offer. It gave access to 6 Premium accounts for the members of a family. The conditions were that they had to live under the same roof and have to pay 14.99 euros per month.

But that was before ! Spotify has just launched its Premium offer Duo in France. Besides, it already exists in 23 countries. This offer is designed for couples residing at the same address. For 12,99 € per month, this new formula gives subscribers a certain number of advantages. In effect, subscribers can take advantage of the Duo Mix. That is what it is ? Well it’s simple. The Duo Mix is a playlist and exclusively created for the two subscribers. In addition, Spotify regularly updates the playlist. A true happiness.

There are only a few days ago, Spotify had its figures. The platform now has over 124 million subscribers in the world. Is an increase of 29% year on year, and not less than 10 million new subscribers on a quarter ! Moreover, it is almost 2 times more than Apple Music.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
