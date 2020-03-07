Spring fever: chain laugh videos ridiculous “fight” against coronavirus in Russia

Russia has proposed a way to combat the coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading around the world.

A few older women on video recorded ritual, which they “protect” themselves from the deadly infection. Holding white sheets of paper, women have made some simple physical exercises, waving sheets left, right, up and down. They kept saying that obkusyvaniem put a barrier coronavirus and he does not come to them.

Video at Twitter posted the blogger with the nickname “go, Diego”.

While you’re here in titre sit people thing pic.twitter.com/zQt1bPGKwT — Go, Diego (@manyameeroque) March 6, 2020

In the network users in every way potrollit active “fighters” with the disease, which can not yet beat the professionals. Followers write that you can now sleep peacefully, since in Russia there are defenders. Many realizing the absurdity of the situation, I suggest radical measures to raise the retirement age in Russia for 20 more years, so didn’t have time to deal with nonsense. Some lament the fact that these people — the main support of the existing authorities in Russia, together with the security forces.

Recall that creativity in Russia are not only the older generation that had lost all sense of reality, but also young people. So, on the eve of March 8 at a meeting with President Putin (and possibly his double), the girl from Ivanovo gave him his photo with a phone number and offered to marry her.

