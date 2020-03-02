“Spring!”: Galkin and “villagers” have arranged a surprise for Pugacheva (video)

In response to the recognition of Alla Pugacheva in love with her husband Maxim Galkin decided to show that in 15 years of relationship is not lost romantic feelings to his wife and to make her “gift”.

Take advantage of this, he decided that Alla Pugacheva has a long tradition of celebrating the arrival of spring. Annually, the first Sunday in March, Diva convene relatives and friends for a pre-organized party. And since this year the first Sunday of March fell on the first of the month, on this day and it was decided to show “surprise”.

With the help of admirers of the prima Donna Maxim has prepared a song that the fans sang in unison, holding placards with the words “happy spring!”.

Video performance Galkin posted on his page in social networks.

“Fans of Alla had prepared her for such a surprise! Alla thanked them and left all the autographs, and I popitalsya for two. Thank you guys for the faithful work of Alla, and for the preservation of its traditions of the spring festival!”— he wrote in the comments.

Galkin says that it is the fans of his wife prepared such a surprise, though users of the social network unanimously came to the conclusion that such a surprise actually managed to realize the merit of the Maxim.

The showman added that Alla Borisovna has thanked his fans for such a warm spring gift, leaving them with all their autographs.

Of course, followers of the stars did not remain indifferent after such a touching video. In the comments they called star spouse the perfect couple, in a relationship where harmony reigns.

