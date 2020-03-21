Spring solstice: traditions and superstitions of the holiday

Photo: unsplash.com

21 Mar 2020 celebrated folk festival, the Spring solstice or as it is called, Verbesina.

This name, this day received, for the reason that usually by this time beginning to blossom willow. While our ancestors attributed Verba unique properties and magical powers. This day is dedicated to equal lengths of day and night.

Earlier in Varbanescu tried to break as many willow twigs and to hang them in the house. It was believed that this promotes the purity, chastity, beauty, health. It was the custom to collect willow on March 21 in the forest, and it was supposed to do just young girls with their mothers.

Bouquet of pussy willow to put in the most conspicuous place. It is usually put near the icon, in a vase without water. According to legend, which has survived in our days, this plant has a special power. It will be the entire year to protect the house and its inhabitants from all evil of trouble, sickness, quarrels and other troubles.

Photo: pixabay.com

The willow is used as a medicine. Removed the bark and dried it in a room with good ventilation. When she was dry, did collection – lime color, willow bark, raspberries and anise. They washed their hair to grow thick and shiny, used in sore throat and stomatitis. Decoctions of oak and willow bark was mixed and poured into the tub, which was attended with pain in the legs.

Superstitions

Like any popular festival, the Spring solstice has its own signs.

It is believed that the weather was good this holiday, the same will be the summer months.

If March 21, 2018, the day will be shrouded in fog , it will still be freezing.

If most birds ‘ nests are from the South, the summer will be cool.

If the Spring solstice larks returned from warm, the spring will be warm and affectionate.

The sky quickly floating high clouds will soon come warmly.

Sunny day on 21 March heralds the warm summer, but if it’s cold and overcast, the summer months will be the same.

Snow on March 21 in uneven fields, the hill – you can count on a rich harvest of spring crops and vegetables.

A lot of water around – a sign that the year will be fruitful.