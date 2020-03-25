“Spymate of Kaydash”: like the stars of the show survive quarantine and that post on the network

During the quarantine in Ukraine in social networks, many share their favorite films and TV series. And very popular domestic TV series “Spymate of Kaydash”. The latest episodes showed on the STB channel on March 11, but the audience watching online, continue to discuss, love or even hate the characters.

But the actors who played such vivid characters, sitting in quarantine and share photos and videos.

However, not all. The older generation (and already known to the audience) does not like to be Frank.

Viktor Zhdanov (Omelko kaydash) leads his istranicu restrained in Facebook, sharing photos taken during filming and feedback on the work.

Eloquence in social networks does not suffer, and daughter Oksana Zhdanova. A few photos and announcements of performances (girl — actress).

Oksana Zhdanova

52-year-old actor, who we’ve seen in the films “Cyborg”, “Home”, “Zahar Berkut”, “Black crow”, was the first who adopted the role in “the Kaydash Spymate”. Under it was selected by other actors.

Modestly silent about themselves in social networks and Irina Mak (Maria). But on the page her son Makar Tikhomirov is a family photo. Recall that the Makar has already managed to star in “Cyborg”.

But Taras Tsymbalyuk (Carpo) is not silent. In his Instagram photos and videos appear almost every day. And likes and admiring comments under a photo and video enough.

Taras, who played in the TV series “Fortress” and the movie “Black crow” caught the fancy of the public. However, now, after playing a Carp, he started to criticize for the Russian language.

Now he is in a quarantine like everyone else. Choose between cakes and exercise, advises on how to keep yourself in shape.

Taras is not yet married, but the lady he has. This photographer and stylist Tina Antonenko.

But his serial brother Grigory Baklanov (Lawrence) in social networks suggests movies and TV shows. And sometimes post photos with his girlfriend — colleague Anastasia Timbalero.

She Hignjak (Yakushev), who played Motrya, feeds those who sit in isolation. And shares baby photos. Antonina has a son.

Wikipedia claims that Tonya is divorced, but she last year celebrated the anniversary of marriage.

But Darina Fedin (Malaska) in the social network comes out, or very well hidden. For girls this is the debut movie. She is a student of Kyiv national University of theatre, cinema and television. Karpenko-Kary.

Darin fans are often asked to respond in the comments, but it is silent. And rightly so, because her character many viewers by the end of the series hated, what you write in social networks very active and aggressive.

