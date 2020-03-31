“Spymate of Kaydash”: the heroes of the popular series became a meme (photos)

"Спіймати Кайдаша": герои популярного сериала стали мемами (фото)

The TV series “the Kaydash Spymate” continues to break records popularity among Ukrainian viewers. It is included in the list of recommendations of “What to see in quarantine,” he praised, laughing at him.

And recently, the network appeared the memes about the show and its characters. Most of the memes created by the employees of the STB, and fans of the series have circulated in social networks.
The creators of the memes didn’t even have to try very, because the series is very colorful dialogue.

And heroes of steel memes Motrya, Malaska, lavrin, Karpo and old Kaidashi.

