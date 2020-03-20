Squeezie continues its live Twitch to relax his fans !

Share on Facebook

To kill the boredom during the confinement period, Squeezie wants to please his fans. He continues to live on the platform Twitch.

Locked up all day at home with his dog, Natsu, the Youtubeur Squeezie doesn’t want to shake up his everyday life to as much. He continues his live on Twitch for the enjoyment of its subscribers ! MCE explains to you all.

For gamers, the confinement period does not change much in their daily lives ! In fact, these people, whether they are amateurs or professionals, spend most of their day in front of their computer screen.

But to remain confined is not always pleasant for all ! The proof ! Squeezie was already tired of being cooped up in his home, except to go shopping or to walk her dog Natsu. Especially when it’s so beautiful !

Then, the young man did everything to kill the boredom ! As all the each other, the gamer is taking advantage of this difficult period, to create the most content possible. Besides, he was inspired by the epidemic of the Coronavirus !

In effect, it wants to educate its community on the social networks. But he also wants to entertain ! Then, he wrote a funny song. “We’re not going outside, because he has the virus. Every day I eat the same food. “

“And to keep myself busy, I do stuff null and void. For example this, this, but not that. This thing, this thing, but not that. “On the video, Squeezie do the housework, take care of Natsu, do the kitchen but also play video games.

Squeezie offers a live Twitch

But these gestures of everyday life, the content creator forgets to specify one thing ! In fact, Squeezie also directed videos for his fans that he publishes on Youtube. But not only that ! It is present on other platforms.

Oh yes, the young man has more than one string to his bow. True to his passion for video games, the latter is also very active on Twitch, the streaming service and VOD of video gaming and electronic sport.

Moreover, he does not want to shake his habits ! And even less so in this period of confinement. To kill his boredom and that of the subscribers, Squeezie then continues his live on Twitch.

Then, he gives appointment to its fans on the platform every evening from 20: 00 to 00: 00. And for maximum pleasure, the Youtubeur will be accompanied by Locklear, Doigby, Kameto, and Joyca. It promises !