Srna explained why he refused to Barcelona

The former defender of Shakhtar Donetsk and Croatia Darijo Srna explained why he rejected the Catalan “Barcelona”. This reports the press service of “miners”.

According to him, he could not leave the team during that time, while there was fighting in the East of Ukraine.

“I took the decision to refuse Barcelona’s heart. I could not bring those people who were rooting for me. They would think that I’m leaving due to the fact that we are not playing at home.

All the time feel that Shakhtar is an important part of life in the Donbas,” — said Srna.