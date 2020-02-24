St. Patricks Athletic vs Derry City live stream, preview, prediction

St. Patricks Athletic vs Derry City live stream

St. Patricks Athletic – Derry City. Forecast (cf. 2.64) for the match of the championship of Ireland (February 24, 2020)

We present the forecast for the match of the third round of the championship of Ireland, in which St. Patricks Athletic will host Derry City. Will teams be able to please fans with effective football? – the answer is in our material.

St Patricks

Last season, St. Patricks Athletic did not even reach the European Cup zone, and gained 36 wins and 52 points for 36 rounds, which ultimately brought the team fifth place.

The 2020 season, the “ Saints ” began with a defeat in the home game from Waterford (0: 1), but in the second round the hosts recovered, having won a dry victory over the Sligo Rovers (2: 0). In this match, everything was decided by the 35th minute, and his opponent “ Pat’s ” was allowed to inflict only one shot on goal.



Derry City

“ Derry City ” last season can safely add to its asset, but before entering the European competition it was not enough just a little – three points. The Red-White Army began the new season with a minimal defeat from the current champion – Dundalk (0: 1), for which we made a prediction.

In the second round, the “ confectioners ” took Finn Herps on their field and were able to get the first point of the season (1: 1).



Statistics

Athletic did not win at home in official matches for four rounds in a row

Saints have won 4 of their last 5 personal meetings

In 10 of the last 12 full-time matches of opponents, at least two goals were scored

The last personal match ended with the victory of St. Patricks Athletic (3: 1)

Forecast

The teams are breaking up the season and have never played the top total, which regularly fixes the scoreboard based on the meetings of today’s rivals. We assume open football at colliding courses and offer to play a bet on the total total for which bookmakers have set up generous quotes.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.64