St. Patrick’s day interesting facts about “green” holiday

Photo: unsplash.com

St. Patrick’s day – a national Irish holiday that is celebrated on March 17 in Ireland and many other countries.

Around the world Saint Patrick is one of the most revered saints. It is believed that he brought Christianity to Ireland and became the patron Saint of this country at all times. He is revered in almost all churches: Catholic, English, Lutheran, Presbyterian, and in some Orthodox communities.

Photo: unsplash.com

Who is Saint Patrick

It is known that he was born in Britain in the period between 371 and 415, for years, in a romanized family of a deacon of Calpurnius.

At age 16 he was kidnapped by brigands and sold into slavery in Ireland. For 6 years Patrick was held in slavery as a shepherd. At this time, he finds faith and becomes a fervent Christian.

In the end, with her prophetic dream Patrick managed to escape and return to her family. But then he saw another dream in which God revealed to him his mission to bring Christianity to Ireland.

Then future Saint went again on foreign shore, where for many years he baptized people and preached their faith. At the same time he was engaged in self-education.

According to legend, Patrick used the Shamrock clover to explain to the pagans the essence of the Holy Trinity. On it he showed the people of Ireland, as God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit make up the Trinity. Thus, the clover and the color green became the symbol of Ireland.

Photo: unsplash.com

Interesting facts about “Green” holiday

Interestingly, the original color of St. Patrick’s was light blue, but in the eighteenth century, when the holiday came to associate with the movement for the independence of Ireland, the color was changed to green color of the Shamrock.

The celebration does not only affect people but also the cities themselves. For example, in Dublin it is customary to paint in green the whole house. But, since it is problematic enough paint to give the building a green color, they are just illuminated by green lanterns. Chicago dyed the whole river.

For Breweries St. Patrick’s day is one of the most profitable. During the celebration of “green” holiday beer sales have doubled worldwide. In America it more creative. In St. Patrick’s day, many pubs brew a special green beer on the menu but it only appears for the tourists.

Photo: unsplash.com