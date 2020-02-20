Staged a massacre in Germany, the shooter was found dead (photos, video)

The shooter who attacked in the night of 20 February, two hookah bars in the German city of Hanau, located in the Federal state of Hesse, was found dead in his own house. Near it was found another body.

According to the newspaper Bild, a Tobias R. left a note and a video in which he set out his motives. He was expressing right-wing ideas, believing that people of some nationalities have no place in Germany. Among those killed and wounded were the Turks and the Kurds.

The Suspect Tobias R.

According to the latest data, the terrorist was killed in a hookah at least nine people. Another six were seriously injured.

It was initially reported several attackers, but later there was a clarification that the killer acted alone. One person was arrested, but the police said that the detainee has no relation to the attacks.

