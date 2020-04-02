Stallone will shoot a film about the Klitschko brothers

Sylvester Stallone will shoot a film “Brothers legend,” which will be dedicated to Vitaly and Vladimir Klitschko. Stallone will act as the Director and screenwriter of the tape. Shooting is scheduled to begin in the fall, the film distribution is scheduled for April 2021.

Sylvester is friends with Vitaly and Volodymyr, the Mixsport. In 2012, the three of them were made by the producers of the musical “rocky,” in which was told the story of the first movie about rocky Balboa. The cost of the show was 15 million dollars, Vitaly, Vladimir developed the Boxing elements of the show.

Stallone made no secret that for many years was a fan of Boxing talent of Vitali and Wladimir. In 2012, Sylvester flew to Hamburg to fight Vladimir Klitschko with the pole Mariusz Vach. And in 2009 in Los Angeles supported Vitali in a fight with American Chris Arreola.

Recall that in 2011 in rolling out a documentary film by German Director Sebastian Denhardt “Klitschko”. The tape can be seen in the cinemas of Germany, Austria, USA, Poland, Estonia and Ukraine.

In 2001, Wladimir Klitschko starred in the Steven Soderbergh film “11 friends of Oushena”. The Ukrainian played himself, stepped into the ring against Lennox Lewis. Fees this picture was $ 450 million, and starring George Clooney, brad pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts.

In 2007 Vladimir again played himself in the movie his friend til Schweiger “Handsome” (fees of 81 million dollars), and two years later in the sequel “Hot-2” (fees 41 million dollars). In 2013, the Ukrainian starred in the film by Michael Bay “Blood and sweat”: the use of anabolic steroids”, where starring mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson. And in 2008, in the clip Chris Cornell “Part of me”.