Stallone will shoot a film “Brothers legend,” dedicated to the Klitschko brothers

Sylvester Stallone will act as the Director and screenwriter of the tape. Shooting is scheduled to begin in the fall, the film distribution is scheduled for April 2021.

Stallone is a fan of Boxing talent Ukrainian boxers and is with them in friendly relations. In 2012 he flew to Hamburg to fight Vladimir Klitschko with the pole Mariusz Vach, and in 2009 in Los Angeles supported Vitali in the fight with American Chris Arreola.

It is worth noting that the Hollywood actor and legendary Klitschko brothers have worked together. In 2012 they were the co-producers of the musical “rocky.” Vitali and Wladimir have developed the Boxing elements of the show.

Recall that in 2001, Wladimir Klitschko starred in the Steven Soderbergh film “11 friends of Oushena” in which he played himself – to get in the ring against Lennox Lewis, and in 2007, he played himself in the film “pretty boy”. In 2013, Vladimir acted in the movie Michael Bay “Blood and then: anabolics”.

In 2011 in rolling out a documentary film by German Director Sebastian Denhardt “Klitschko”. The tape can be seen in the cinemas of Germany, Austria, USA, Poland, Estonia and Ukraine.