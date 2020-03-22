Star “Hellboy” and “Stay alive” infected with coronavirus

The news of the contamination came from another celebrity. At the time, as Tom Hanks recovered from coronavirus, American actor of Korean descent Daniel Dae Kim contracted the disease. The star of the show “lost” and the movie “Hellboy” told about the positive test COVID-19 in his Instagram.

Recall that international stars follow the rules of quarantine, which was implemented in many countries due to pandemic coronavirus. Celebrities in social networks has launched a flash mob in order for the example to show how important it is to isolate themselves.

Daniel Dae Kim published online a video message to fans in which he told about his situation and health.

“Yesterday I was diagnosed COVID-19. Looks like I will be fine, but I would like to share my way with you. Hope you all stay safe, feel relaxed and above all healthy,” says the actor.

Daniel urged the community to observe safety measures, to stay home and wash hands thoroughly. He is in isolation in his own house in Hawaii, where he returned after the suspension of the working process in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.