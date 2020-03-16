Star of the cult series “Luther” had contracted the coronavirus (video)

Monday, March 16, acclaimed British actor Idris Elba stunned his fans stating that he had identified a coronavirus. Star of the cult TV series “the Wire” and “Luther” has posted on his Twitter page video. He appealed to all with a call to stand together against the pandemic COVID-19.

“Found out this morning that my test result on COVID-19. It’s a positive. I feel good, I don’t have any symptoms, but I have decided to isolate themselves so as to not spread this virus. People, stay home and be pragmatic. I’ll tell you how I feel. No need to panic”, — said 47-year-old Elba.

“It’s tormenting. We now live in a world divided in two. And we all feel it. I agree, it sucks. But it’s time for solidarity. It’s time to think about each other”, — said the actor.

Idris said that he had decided to take the test, after he learned that she was in contact a week ago with someone who was later discovered coronavirus. He did not name the infected person. However, according to the American newspaper the New York Daily News, know that last week the actor took part in the WE Day event held in London. There was also attended by wife of the Prime Minister of Canada Sophie Trudeau. When she returned home and passed the test, the result was positive. Justin Trudeau also passed the test. He has a virus not found, but the head of the canadian government made the decision on isolation.

Idris Elba married. His wife Sabrina while the test is not passed, but now surely will.

Elba today is one of the most popular British actors. To his credit, roles in popular films “Rock-n-Rolik” guy Ritchie, “Prometheus” Ridley Scott “Thor”, “Avengers: infinity War”, “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and the Show.” A couple of years actively discussed the version that the Idris could be the next James bond.

and his wife Rita Wilson. In addition, a positive test COVID-19 was the popular actress Olga Kurylenko.

