Star “of the Quarter” for the first time will become a mother (photo)

Popular Ukrainian singer and actress “Women’s quarter” Faith Cecelia and her husband Roman Duda for the first time become parents.

Pregnant Faith said in social networks. “The most beautiful thing us @romandudaofficial could happen. Thank you” — she wrote, adding a sensual photo.

“This is the greatest happiness! Congratulations,” “Vera, I congratulate you on the end hug”, “Congratulations! You are beautiful in these delicate photos”, “What happiness! Congratulations”, — write fans a pair in the comments.

Say, Faith in the seventh month of pregnancy.

We will remind, about pregnancy also said the daughter of the late Vera Glagoleva Nastassja Subsky. This will be the second child for her.

Expecting a child and a daughter Olga Sumy Antonina papernaya.

And singer Natalka Karpa already had and even said “FACTS”, how it affected her life.

