Star “of the Quarter” for the first time will become a mother (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда «Квартала» впервые станет мамой (фото)

Popular Ukrainian singer and actress “Women’s quarter” Faith Cecelia and her husband Roman Duda for the first time become parents.

Pregnant Faith said in social networks. “The most beautiful thing us @romandudaofficial could happen. Thank you” — she wrote, adding a sensual photo.

Звезда «Квартала» впервые станет мамой (фото)

Звезда «Квартала» впервые станет мамой (фото)

Звезда «Квартала» впервые станет мамой (фото)

“This is the greatest happiness! Congratulations,” “Vera, I congratulate you on the end hug”, “Congratulations! You are beautiful in these delicate photos”, “What happiness! Congratulations”, — write fans a pair in the comments.

Звезда «Квартала» впервые станет мамой (фото)

Say, Faith in the seventh month of pregnancy.

Звезда «Квартала» впервые станет мамой (фото)

We will remind, about pregnancy also said the daughter of the late Vera Glagoleva Nastassja Subsky. This will be the second child for her.

Expecting a child and a daughter Olga Sumy Antonina papernaya.

And singer Natalka Karpa already had and even said “FACTS”, how it affected her life.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article