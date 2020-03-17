Star of TV series “the Witcher” and “Game of thrones” had contracted the coronavirus (photo)

The set of the popular HBO television series “the Witcher” in London hastily disinfected. One of the actors of the second season, Christopher Chivu, contracted the coronavirus. Work on the series was suspended. According to the publication Deadline, staff recommended to isolate themselves.

Christopher, who plays the role of Nivellen, confirmed his diagnosis in social networks and reported that isolated themselves at home in Norway with his family. He also said that he feels fine — he has seen only mild symptoms of a cold.

41-year-old Chivu also urged everyone to observe safety precautions — wash hands and to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from other people or to go into quarantine. “Do whatever it can to stop the spread of the virus,” he wrote.

Norwegian actor also known for his role as Tormund Giant’s Death in the HBO series “Game of thrones”.

View this post in Instagram Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for this virus who might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep the 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control”s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency Publication of Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) March 16, 2020 at 1:48 PDT

, Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

