Star player, Juventus re-passed test positive for coronavirus (photo)

Midfielder Turin “Juventus” and the national team of Argentina Paulo Dibala can’t recover from coronavirus, which has infected together with her girlfriend Oriana Sabatini.

“On March 21st, we passed the test with Paolo, it was positive. Three days ago they did another one which gave a negative result, but was a third, which was positive. Thus, I still have the coronavirus. I don’t know how it works, and why first test showed one thing and then another, “wrote a beloved player on his page on Instagram.

Recall that, in addition to Dibala, Juventus diagnosed with the coronavirus also have defenders Daniele Swearing and Blaise Matuidi.

But Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined in his native Madeira, has passed a negative test. This five-time winner of the “Golden ball” seemed enough to break the rules of quarantine and to walk around the city with his fiancée and children.

It reacted harshly Portuguese politician Rafael Macedo. “I want it flown in from Italy the animal was left at home. Get this hobo from Madeira, “wrote Macedo in Facebook. However, soon politician has removed this entry from your page, apologizing to the player. “It happens not for the first time, and I already changed all the passwords. Ronaldo asking for forgiveness. Now I change passwords every week. Everywhere hackers, so be very careful. I will be very careful. I would never use such words. Apologies to all, but first and foremost, Cristiano and his family, I admire them“, — explained Raphael.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter