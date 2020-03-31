Star player of “Bavaria” defeated “Mercedes” on a slippery road (photo)

World champion in the German national team and winner of 16 (!) trophies in the shirt of Bayern defender Jerome Boateng got into an accident near Munich, reports TV Oberfranken.

Car 31-year-old player, who was riding with her son in Leipzig, I couldn’t resist on slippery roads and ended up on a bump on the highway A9.

It is noted that at the time of the accident it was snowing, and the Mercedes Boateng was on summer tires. The player himself, fortunately, was not injured. The total damage from the accident amounted to 25 thousand euros.

Photo Twitter TV Oberfranken

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter