Star player of real Madrid has got the Golf ball in a roll of toilet paper (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Звездный футболист «Реала» загнал мячик для гольфа в рулон туалетной бумаги (видео)

In that time, as the sports world goes crazy with the popular challenge to “Stay home”, stuffing rolls of toilet paper, a midfielder with real Madrid and the Wales national team decided to differ from the rest.

The player known for his passion for Golf, so I decided to pick up a Golf club for this sport. Put a roll of paper to the bag, Gareth moved a few metres with a stick and sent the ball exactly in the hole. It turned out effectively…

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram

Does, polirani Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) 23 ber 2020 R. 7:08 PDT

Achievement bale did not fail to share with the subscribers, which he has in Instagram 42.9 mln, handing the challenge to the best golfers of our time — Tiger woods, Rory McElroy and Sergio Garcia.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article