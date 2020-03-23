Star player of real Madrid has got the Golf ball in a roll of toilet paper (video)

In that time, as the sports world goes crazy with the popular challenge to “Stay home”, stuffing rolls of toilet paper, a midfielder with real Madrid and the Wales national team decided to differ from the rest.

The player known for his passion for Golf, so I decided to pick up a Golf club for this sport. Put a roll of paper to the bag, Gareth moved a few metres with a stick and sent the ball exactly in the hole. It turned out effectively…

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram Does, polirani Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) 23 ber 2020 R. 7:08 PDT

Achievement bale did not fail to share with the subscribers, which he has in Instagram 42.9 mln, handing the challenge to the best golfers of our time — Tiger woods, Rory McElroy and Sergio Garcia.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter