Star player of real Madrid has got the Golf ball in a roll of toilet paper (video)
In that time, as the sports world goes crazy with the popular challenge to “Stay home”, stuffing rolls of toilet paper, a midfielder with real Madrid and the Wales national team decided to differ from the rest.
The player known for his passion for Golf, so I decided to pick up a Golf club for this sport. Put a roll of paper to the bag, Gareth moved a few metres with a stick and sent the ball exactly in the hole. It turned out effectively…
Achievement bale did not fail to share with the subscribers, which he has in Instagram 42.9 mln, handing the challenge to the best golfers of our time — Tiger woods, Rory McElroy and Sergio Garcia.
