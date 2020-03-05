Star Russian series was accused of harassment and torture

37-year-old Russian actor Konstantin Samoukov, which was filmed in the projects “Christmas Tree”, “How I met your mother” and others, was accused of attempted rape and abuse. The accusations came in the show “actually” at a time when it worked even Dmitry Shepelev.

Came to the Studio the former housekeeper of the actor Valentina Artemyeva, who told about his employer terrible things.

“He raised my skirt and tried to fill up on the floor. He pinned my arms down, beaten on the back, threatened to burn the face with an iron”, she said.

According to the young women, Samoukov forbade her to talk on the phone, throwing it in coffee, called names. Later she just put out the door and not paid for two months.

The Studio also came the wife of actor and husband of the former housekeeper. Samoukov said that was yelling at the housekeeper, as she couldn’t cope with the responsibilities, but denies the rest.

The polygraph showed that Samoukov telling the truth. Or rather — almost the truth. He really molested the woman, but did not try to rape. But the housekeeper just provoked the actor to get the money.

But Samokovo failed to pass for a noble owner, who misrepresented the cunning servant. In comments to the recording of the program, it criticized to the nines. Went and his wife, actress Valerie Penkina (starred in the films “the Huntsman”, “none” and “Lawyer-7”), which also criticized the housekeeper.

“Previously, the actors have earned the benefit and now scandals and fights on the show!”, “Now you see the movie with this actor, I will not watch, both are petty nasty little people, the horror how to put himself highly and others do not believe in people, disappointed” — write the users of the network.

Recall that, according to rumors, the show “really” soon will lead other people.

