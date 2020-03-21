Star teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend had contracted the coronavirus (photos, video)

Juventus forward and the Argentina national team, Paulo Dibala, not so long ago accidentally pozhalovalsya Cristiano Ronaldo, said in Instagram that he and his girlfriend Argentine singer Oriana Sabatini — passed test positive for coronavirus.

“Hi. I want to report that my girlfriend and Oriana got the test results back to the coronavirus. It gave a positive result. Fortunately, we are in ideal conditions. Thank you for your support”, wrote Paolo Dibala.

Paulo and Oriana are quarantined at home

The official account of “Old Siniora also supported striker, writing: “We’re a team, Paulo!”.

Note that this is the third case of infection COVID-19 player in the Turin club, abolishing the practice of players. and world champion in the national team of France midfielder Blaise Matuidi. In addition, sick pregnant girlfriend Abuse.

By the way, about the disease Dibala, who is quarantined at home from 11 March, was reported a week ago, but then Juventus, and the player himself this information denied. At least, 17 Mar Paulo put here is home video.

Unfortunately, not spared the coronavirus and the legend of “Milan”, now technical Director of the club, Paolo Maldini, passed, according to the official website of the club a positive test.

Previously, he had contact with the man, who also identified the disease. After that 51-year-old Maldini had the first symptoms. In addition, coronavirus picked up Maldini son — 18-year-old midfielder of the youth team AC Milan Daniel Maldini.

Father and son completed a two-week home quarantine and will remain in isolation until fully cured.

Daniel and Paolo Maldini

